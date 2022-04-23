Zacks Investment Research Lowers GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) to Sell

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “GH Research PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s initial focus is on developing its novel and proprietary 5-MeO-DMT therapies for the treatment of patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression. GH Research PLC is based in DUBLIN. “
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.05.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in GH Research during the third quarter valued at $83,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in GH Research during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in GH Research during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in GH Research during the third quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GH Research during the third quarter valued at $559,000. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GH Research Company Profile (Get Rating)
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
