Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Hold

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $533.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.88. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $40.01.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 5.0% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 333,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,047 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 16,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth $4,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

