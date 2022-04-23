Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to Strong Sell

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.15. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average is $48.58.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

