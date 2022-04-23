Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) to Hold

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.91) to GBX 1,400 ($18.21) in a report on Friday, January 14th.

DNLMY stock remained flat at $$13.71 during trading on Friday. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

