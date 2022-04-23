Zacks Investment Research Upgrades E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) to “Buy”

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is a provider of supply chain management software. The Company’s software combines networks, data and applications to provide platform which allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing and supply management. E2open Parent Holdings Inc., formerly known as CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ETWO. Bank of America upgraded E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities upgraded E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, E2open Parent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

ETWO traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.66. 1,171,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,366. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. E2open Parent has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETWO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

About E2open Parent (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E2open Parent (ETWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.