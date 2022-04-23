Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) to “Hold”

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Separately, Stephens decreased their price target on LiqTech International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $1.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.59. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 60.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiqTech International will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other LiqTech International news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton bought 16,089 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $84,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 304,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 34.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,170,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 55.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

