Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) to Buy

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

NYSE:RC opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 133,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 48,494 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ready Capital (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

