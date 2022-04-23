Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.19.

Several research firms have commented on ZVIA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

In other Zevia PBC news, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 34,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $137,541.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,559,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,340,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Gay sold 6,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $26,648.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 901,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,948 shares of company stock worth $190,094.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,582,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter valued at $13,689,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,149,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,667,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 498,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 68,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

