Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. Zumiez reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $5.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Zumiez stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.05.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zumiez by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $143,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zumiez by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,969 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 33,425 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Zumiez by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,143 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

