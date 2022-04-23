Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.33.

ZRSEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 230 to CHF 135 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC raised shares of Zur Rose Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 571 to CHF 515 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Zur Rose Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:ZRSEF opened at $105.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.31. Zur Rose Group has a 12 month low of $105.30 and a 12 month high of $425.00.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.