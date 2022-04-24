-$0.08 EPS Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Smith Micro Software reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

SMSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Dawson James lowered their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.39.

Smith Micro Software stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $172.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.77. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $6.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 213,722 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 210,701 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 505.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 105,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 87,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

