$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Olaplex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.10. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Olaplex.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.06 million. Olaplex’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis.

OLPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

In related news, CFO Eric Tiziani acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,032,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,203,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Olaplex by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 107,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 77,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Olaplex by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,343,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OLPX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,438. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

