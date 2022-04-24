$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Banco Bradesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. Banco Bradesco reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Banco Bradesco.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.55 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 515,868 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,697,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,230 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,146,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after acquiring an additional 154,833 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,450,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBD traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,305,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,013,457. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.87. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $5.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.32%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand, time, and savings deposits; mutual funds; a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury, foreign exchange, corporate finance and investment banking, and hedge and working capital financing services.

