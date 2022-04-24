-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spire Global will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spire Global.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported 0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.16 by 0.54. The firm had revenue of 14.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 15.30 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPIR shares. Bank of America lowered Spire Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE:SPIR traded down 0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 1.75. 1,436,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,051. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of 3.46. Spire Global has a 1-year low of 1.62 and a 1-year high of 19.50.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

