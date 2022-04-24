-$0.16 EPS Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.10). Veru posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veru by 407.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 436,394 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Veru by 1,229.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 263,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 243,472 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veru by 193.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 212,314 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the third quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veru by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,146,000 after buying an additional 154,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

VERU opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84. Veru has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $897.36 million, a P/E ratio of -56.05 and a beta of 0.49.

Veru Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.