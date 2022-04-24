-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Owlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.13). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Owlet will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Owlet.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of ($2.50) million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:OWLT opened at $3.86 on Friday. Owlet has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,004,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,489,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include owlet dream sock, a app to assist children for better sleep; owlet cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere, and dream lab, an online and interactive sleep training program for babies.

