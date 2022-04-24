$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. Cogent Communications reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.34. The company had a trading volume of 216,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,862. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day moving average is $69.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.855 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 332.04%.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $37,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,170 shares of company stock valued at $201,846. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,534,000 after buying an additional 654,635 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,753,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,295,000 after purchasing an additional 57,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,488,000 after purchasing an additional 52,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,521,000 after purchasing an additional 52,573 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

