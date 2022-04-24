-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Cardiff Oncology reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 7,880.50%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRDF. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of CRDF stock remained flat at $$1.50 during trading hours on Friday. 932,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,427. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. Cardiff Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. 59.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

