$0.25 EPS Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.25. BOX reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BOX.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.
In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,061,180 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BOX by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,819,000 after buying an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in BOX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in BOX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BOX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.98. 1,373,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,570. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.51 and a beta of 1.28. BOX has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $33.04.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
