$0.25 EPS Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.25. BOX reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BOX.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,061,180 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BOX by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,819,000 after buying an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in BOX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in BOX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.98. 1,373,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,570. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.51 and a beta of 1.28. BOX has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $33.04.

BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.