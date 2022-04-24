$0.28 EPS Expected for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Federal Signal reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 224.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 51,801 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 88.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 69,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.02. The company had a trading volume of 689,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,276. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

