$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.34. Lattice Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $47.29 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.58, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.59.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $49,303.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $53,617.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,054 shares of company stock worth $14,433,759 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,893,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,380,000 after buying an additional 206,734 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

