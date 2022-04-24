$0.37 EPS Expected for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.36. Dropbox posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $565.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.66 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $59,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $226,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,250 shares of company stock worth $1,472,315 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 112.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 194,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

