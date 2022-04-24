$0.37 EPS Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) to report $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Kimco Realty reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kimco Realty.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The firm had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on KIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

KIM stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,287,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,418. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $26.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.80%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 362,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after buying an additional 92,853 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 34.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 90,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,192 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 26.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 357,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 393,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,682,000 after buying an additional 34,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimco Realty (KIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.