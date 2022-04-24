-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.26). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 million.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,391,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

