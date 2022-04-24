$0.47 EPS Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.55. Terex posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

TEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Terex in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

NYSE:TEX traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $34.12. 652,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59. Terex has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Terex by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Terex by 56.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 188,984 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Terex by 15.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Terex by 99.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 164,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Terex by 22.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

