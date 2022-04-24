-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) This Quarter

Analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) to report ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). LivePerson reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.74 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $76,369.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $27,544.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $807,191 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,288,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 17.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LivePerson by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 49,542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 999,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,132. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $68.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.33.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

