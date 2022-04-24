$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.51. Trex posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

TREX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, March 18th. B. Riley upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.82.

NYSE TREX traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,620. Trex has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $193,977,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Trex by 16.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,320 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $118,929,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Trex by 51.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 668,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,191,000 after purchasing an additional 227,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at $16,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

