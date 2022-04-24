-$0.58 EPS Expected for AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) to post ($0.58) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). AVROBIO reported earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AVROBIO.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09.

AVRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research cut AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AVROBIO from $36.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

AVRO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,627. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the third quarter worth $63,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the third quarter worth $85,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVROBIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVROBIO (AVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.