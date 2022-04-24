$0.58 EPS Expected for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings. MGIC Investment reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth about $153,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTG traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,108. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $16.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

About MGIC Investment (Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

