$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) will announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Invesco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.59. Invesco reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Invesco.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IVZ. Citigroup dropped their price target on Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $29.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 1,500,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.36 per share, with a total value of $35,040,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,307,000 after purchasing an additional 255,634 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,829 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 20.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,867,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,248,000 after purchasing an additional 654,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invesco (IVZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.