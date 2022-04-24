$0.70 EPS Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Main Street Capital reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 114.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.19. 332,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,488. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 53.86%.

In other news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $2,122,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $2,157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,010 shares of company stock worth $6,403,425 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Main Street Capital by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 106,040 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Main Street Capital by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.