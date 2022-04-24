$0.72 EPS Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.76. Repligen reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.63.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $145.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.48. Repligen has a twelve month low of $145.45 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

