$0.75 EPS Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) will announce $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.76. Brown & Brown posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

NYSE BRO opened at $67.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.70 and its 200 day moving average is $66.69.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

