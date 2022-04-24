$0.76 EPS Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) will post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.79. Community Bank System posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Community Bank System.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $159.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

CBU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Community Bank System by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBU stock opened at $67.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.66. Community Bank System has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $82.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

Community Bank System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.