$0.78 EPS Expected for Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ocwen Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Ocwen Financial posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocwen Financial will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $6.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ocwen Financial.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($2.66). Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $293.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.17 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OCN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Ocwen Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ocwen Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCN. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,095,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 756,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,252,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,678,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 122,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 53,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,951,000. 53.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OCN traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.83. 78,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,636. Ocwen Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 16.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $173.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.00.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

