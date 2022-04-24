$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Masco posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAS. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.69.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.93. 1,849,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Masco’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,613 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Masco by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 143,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after buying an additional 37,122 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masco by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masco by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 181,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 112,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.