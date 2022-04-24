-$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.89). Zymeworks posted earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($3.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($3.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zymeworks.

A number of research firms have commented on ZYME. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 9,548.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,664,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,728 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 805.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,463,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,384,000 after purchasing an additional 117,457 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574,073 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zymeworks stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.87. 271,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,683. The stock has a market cap of $281.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.09. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $39.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

