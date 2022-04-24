$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Beazer Homes USA posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on BZH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

BZH stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

