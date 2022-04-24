$1.07 EPS Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) will post $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.13. Public Service Enterprise Group reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,399,337.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,893,733,000 after buying an additional 219,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,768,000 after buying an additional 4,425,830 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,775,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,714,000 after buying an additional 2,808,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,751,000 after buying an additional 133,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,855,000 after buying an additional 640,728 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PEG traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $73.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,399,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,189. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average is $65.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.27, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $58.96 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

