$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) will report $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Hologic reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hologic.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. Hologic’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

HOLX stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average is $73.24. Hologic has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $81.04.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,495,000 after acquiring an additional 92,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 17,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hologic (HOLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.