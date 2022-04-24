$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) to announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Avient reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year sales of $5.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avient.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

AVNT stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.72. Avient has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Avient by 11.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Avient by 299.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 71,816 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Avient by 52.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,575,000 after purchasing an additional 377,401 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 107,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avient (AVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.