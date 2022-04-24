$1.35 EPS Expected for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Blackstone’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.56. Blackstone posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Blackstone.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

NYSE:BX opened at $110.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.98. The company has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $83.15 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.02%.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $468,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,111,452 shares of company stock valued at $69,334,658 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackstone (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.