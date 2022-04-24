-$1.38 EPS Expected for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($1.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.30) and the lowest is ($1.43). iRobot reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 436.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover iRobot.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.28 million. iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $117.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 3,659.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iRobot (Get Rating)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.