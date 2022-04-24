$1.40 EPS Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) to report $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $779.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06.

About Cross Country Healthcare (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.