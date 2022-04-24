$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full year sales of $5.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Frontier Communications Parent.
Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 77.29% and a return on equity of 235.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.30.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 86,473 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Frontier Communications Parent (Get Rating)
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.
