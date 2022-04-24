$1.52 EPS Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.67. Silicon Motion Technology posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $7.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $8.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $10.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $264.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $135.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.09. 863,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,257. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $58.86 and a 1 year high of $96.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

