$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) will announce $1.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NOV’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.55 billion. NOV reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year sales of $6.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $7.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $447,937,000 after buying an additional 9,485,235 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 3rd quarter worth $79,050,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth $70,433,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth $53,249,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 625.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,966,000 after buying an additional 2,542,985 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. NOV’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

