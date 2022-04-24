$1.70 EPS Expected for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97. Walker & Dunlop posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full-year earnings of $9.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $10.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $11.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WD traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.84. 163,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.18. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $156.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

