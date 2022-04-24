$1.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the highest is $1.86. Preferred Bank reported earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $8.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 44.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFBC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $81.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

