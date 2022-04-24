-$1.80 EPS Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) will announce ($1.80) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.48). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings per share of ($1.72) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year earnings of ($7.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.02) to ($6.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.81) to ($3.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BPMC. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.45.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.37. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $53.26 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $45,865.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,847,166.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,575 shares of company stock worth $677,614. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.